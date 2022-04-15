See All Vascular Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Sapan Desai, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sapan Desai, MD

Dr. Sapan Desai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Hospital
    800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 658-1000
  2. 2
    Nch Medical Group
    880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-3000
  3. 3
    SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE, Springfield, IL
    340 W Miller St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr desai did an aortic bifemoral illiac bypass on me in 2014 did an awesome job when he was in the springfield area i would drive to arlington if he was excepting new patients for my yearly checkups!!
    Mitzi L Askins — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Sapan Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700088234
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
