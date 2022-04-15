Overview of Dr. Sapan Desai, MD

Dr. Sapan Desai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.