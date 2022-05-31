Overview of Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD

Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Polepalle works at Jolin Pharmacy in Bronx, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.