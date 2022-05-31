See All Urologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD

Urology
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD

Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Polepalle works at Jolin Pharmacy in Bronx, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Polepalle's Office Locations

    Jolin Pharmacy
    1870 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 (718) 684-2516
    Empire Womancare and Midwifery PC
    311 Saint Nicholas Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 (347) 295-2600
    Saint Barnnabas Hospital
    4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 (718) 960-6127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    May 31, 2022
    I visited Dr. Polepalle early this year, his staff and service is quick and attentive to your needs. I felt very comfortable in asking my concerns and he answered all. Service is very fast and you don't have to wait much, highly recommended.
    Edgardo Forti — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD

    • Urology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912954009
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polepalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polepalle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polepalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polepalle has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polepalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Polepalle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polepalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polepalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polepalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

