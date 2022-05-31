Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polepalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD
Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Dr. Polepalle works at
Dr. Polepalle's Office Locations
-
1
Jolin Pharmacy1870 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 684-2516
-
2
Empire Womancare and Midwifery PC311 Saint Nicholas Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (347) 295-2600
-
3
Saint Barnnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polepalle?
I visited Dr. Polepalle early this year, his staff and service is quick and attentive to your needs. I felt very comfortable in asking my concerns and he answered all. Service is very fast and you don't have to wait much, highly recommended.
About Dr. Sapan Polepalle, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912954009
Education & Certifications
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polepalle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polepalle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polepalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polepalle works at
Dr. Polepalle has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polepalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Polepalle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polepalle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polepalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polepalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.