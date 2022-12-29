See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD

Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Gilani works at UCSD Interventional Radiology in San Diego, CA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilani's Office Locations

    UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER a HILLCREST
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-7000
    45 Francis St # ASB-2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 525-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Growth
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Growth

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2022
    My 14 years old son had hard time breathing with nose. We met Dr. Gilani for consultation. She gave nasal sprays. They helped, but we scheduled nose surgery with her as surgeon. Surgery was a success and my son can now breathe freely without using sprays. Dr. Gilani is personable and professional. I recommend her. However, note that UCSD Health is generally more expensive than most providers.
    Guy — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD
    About Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003825571
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

