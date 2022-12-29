Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD
Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Gilani's Office Locations
UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER a HILLCREST200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
- 2 45 Francis St # ASB-2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My 14 years old son had hard time breathing with nose. We met Dr. Gilani for consultation. She gave nasal sprays. They helped, but we scheduled nose surgery with her as surgeon. Surgery was a success and my son can now breathe freely without using sprays. Dr. Gilani is personable and professional. I recommend her. However, note that UCSD Health is generally more expensive than most providers.
About Dr. Sapideh Gilani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003825571
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilani works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.