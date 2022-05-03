Dr. Sapna Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Bhatia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-0855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
After spending 10 days at a different hospital where they failed to inflate my lung I was transferred to Mt. View and followed by Dr. Bhatia and Dr. Chung. I had surgery the day after my admission and my lung was inflated after a right upper lobe resection and talc pleurodesis. Dr. Bhatia has followed me closely since this 10/19 episode. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619139813
- University Of New Mexico
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Medical College
- Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
