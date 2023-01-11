Dr. Sapna Khubchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khubchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Khubchandani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from B. S Medical College, Calcutta University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Bristol Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr K since September. She always takes the time to explain procedures and answer any questions or concerns I have. If necessary , she makes changes to my treatment based on any side effects I experience and test results she reviews with me at each appt. Dr K is a concerned, caring physician, who makes me feel comfortable and confident that my treatment is going well.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Griffin Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- B. S Medical College, Calcutta University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
