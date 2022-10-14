Overview

Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Nagar works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.