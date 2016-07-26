Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
California Pediatric Care1920 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-1235
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was recommended by my OBGYN. And I would love to highly recommend her to everyone who lives nearby! She is super professional and nice! She answered all of my questions, explained everything very detailed and always ALWAYS cared about my son! The only one issue is waiting time...
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1790973204
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.