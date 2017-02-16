Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Patel, MD
Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Marie Yaeger Cancer Center3900 Hollywood Rd # 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 428-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience with Dr. Patel and her staff was more that anyone could expect. Dr. Patel is very kind, caring and above all she is a wonderful physician. She is a gift to our community. I appreciate everyone that works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists, they are great at what they do. Thank you for your help and compassion.
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801830732
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- El Paso
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.