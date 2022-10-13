Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD
Overview of Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD
Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kj Somaiya Medical College and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rasania works at
Dr. Rasania's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 469-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasania?
I have been going to Dr Rasania for 3 1/2 years and I have had a good experience with her.
About Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427336759
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center, an Affiliate Of Drexel University In Pennsylvania
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Kj Somaiya Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasania has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasania accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasania works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.