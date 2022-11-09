Overview

Dr. Sapna Reddy, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.