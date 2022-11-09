Dr. Sapna Reddy, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Reddy, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sapna Reddy, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 887-6754
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Very impressed with registration process and in office visit with Nurse Practitioner Baker and Dr. Reddy. On time and very thorough.
About Dr. Sapna Reddy, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023015708
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne St U
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne St U
- Mich St U-Kalamazoo Cms
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.