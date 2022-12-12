Dr. Sapna Tandon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Tandon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sapna Tandon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Fairfield County LLC1735 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-3990
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Tandon takes the time to encourage any questions or concerns and then listens and gives good sound advice to put your mind at ease. I took her advice regarding a diagnostic test and I got the test I needed! Thank you so much
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
