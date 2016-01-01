Overview of Dr. Sapna Tibrewal, MD

Dr. Sapna Tibrewal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Tibrewal works at Drishti Kidz & Family Eye Care in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.