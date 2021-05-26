See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.8 (69)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vaghani works at Premier Dermatology - Naperville in Naperville, IL with other offices in Crest Hill, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology - Naperville
    1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 474-3779
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill
    2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 265-6484
  3. 3
    Premier Dermatology - New Lenox
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 249-8037

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    I am so thankful I found Dr. Vaghani and Premier Dermatology! I was able to get my daughter in for an appointment quickly and I am thrilled with how our appointment went. Dr. Vaghani was very knowledgeable, efficient, and most importantly for me, kind and compassionate. I was concerned about a condition with my three week old, and Dr. Vaghani was able to assess my daughter and make a plan for treatment immediately. She took time to answer any questions, and even personally called me back to answer my questions. I am grateful for my experience with Dr. Vaghani!
    Taryn Nelson — May 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD
    About Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053502005
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaghani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

