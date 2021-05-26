Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vaghani works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology - Naperville1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 474-3779Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 265-6484
-
3
Premier Dermatology - New Lenox1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 249-8037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaghani?
I am so thankful I found Dr. Vaghani and Premier Dermatology! I was able to get my daughter in for an appointment quickly and I am thrilled with how our appointment went. Dr. Vaghani was very knowledgeable, efficient, and most importantly for me, kind and compassionate. I was concerned about a condition with my three week old, and Dr. Vaghani was able to assess my daughter and make a plan for treatment immediately. She took time to answer any questions, and even personally called me back to answer my questions. I am grateful for my experience with Dr. Vaghani!
About Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1053502005
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaghani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaghani works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.