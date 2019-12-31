Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD
Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Ladies First Health Care1010 N Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-7791
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahmad and his staff are very professional and friendly. I enjoy my entire experience from start to unexpected C-section. This is my first pregnancy and was grateful that I made the decision to go this office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1205055746
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.