Overview of Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD

Dr. Saqib Ahmad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at LADIES FIRST HEALTH CARE in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.