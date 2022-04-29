See All Dermatologists in Longwood, FL
Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD is a Dermatologist in Longwood, FL. 

Dr. Ahmed works at Dermatology Group PA in Longwood, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Group PA
    515 W State Road 434 Ste 210, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 332-8080
  2. 2
    Steven M Price MD PA
    300 E Hazel St, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-3033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Sunburn
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr Saqib R. Ahmed, Dermatology Group, Longwood, FL, removed a 1 1/2cm to 2 cm Melanoma in Situ (MIS) lesion along with a 5mm margin from the top of my head. The tissue was sent to Dr Henner, a 35 year dermatopathologist. Then on the 4th day, after being certain that the cancer was removed in total, Dr. Ahmed excised two additional triangles, and closed the scalp with an elipse, therefore there was no flap. The prcedure was done in office with local anesthesia; my choice. The few stitches and 24 staples were removed at 2 weeks. There is no noticeable scar down the center of my scalp. I visited for follow-ups with him. I recommend Dr. Saqib R. Ahmed, who is also trained in Mohs Surgery. He specializes in surgery of the head and neck, anything above the shoulders. Scalp Melanoma can spread in 6 weeks to the bloodstream and lymph nodes. Please don't wait.
    About Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1801214721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

