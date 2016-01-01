Dr. Saqib Gowani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Gowani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saqib Gowani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Gowani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Clinic - Poinciana510 Cypress Pkwy, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 987-2982
-
2
Kissimmee311 W OAK ST, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 495-1529MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gowani?
About Dr. Saqib Gowani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598067498
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowani works at
Dr. Gowani has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.