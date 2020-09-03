Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Pain Medicine Inc541 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 682-7246Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Kahn is an EXTREMELY compassionate Doctor. He listens to you and is very kind and patient. He also explains things in a detailed manner. He does everything he can to help you with your pain management. I can't say enough good things about Dr.Kahn and his staff. Highly recommended!!
- English, Haitian Creole, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- U S Fla
- Suny
- Med Coll Ohio
- King Edward Med Coll
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Haitian Creole, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
