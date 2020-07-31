Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD
Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Tulare PC4042 S Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 754-2967
-
2
Comprehensive Sleep Diagnostics255 W Herndon Ave Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 325-8437
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
Kind, Caring and Compassionate during my daughters stay in the hospital ICU. Although sadly, she passed away, Dr. Rashid was there to provide me with emotional support during this most difficult time. There are not many doctors who are as personable as Dr. Rashid when caring for their patients.
About Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922009752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.