Dr. Hamid Saquib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saquib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Saquib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamid Saquib, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CABARRUS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Saquib works at
Locations
-
1
Evernorth Care Group Cj Harris Multi-specialty Center1920 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 345-5085
- 2 870377 PO Box, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 Directions (205) 348-1373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saquib?
About Dr. Hamid Saquib, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811181761
Education & Certifications
- CABARRUS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saquib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saquib accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saquib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saquib works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saquib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saquib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saquib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saquib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.