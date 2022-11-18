Overview of Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO

Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Abbruzzi works at DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, INC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.