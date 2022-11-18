Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbruzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO
Overview of Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO
Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Abbruzzi's Office Locations
Diagnostic Imaging, Inc3998 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
AH Palliative Care Service1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-6839
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr has been helping people get in the right program for the right reasons, and cares about individual growth and health. I have renewed 3 times with her and sent at least 7 customers her way. Awesome doc!
About Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1689686313
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hill Hosp|Frankford Hosp|Parkview Hospital|St Agnes Hosp
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Medical College Of Pennsylvania|Parkview Hosp|St Agnes Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbruzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbruzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbruzzi.
