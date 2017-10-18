Dr. Sara Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Adams, MD
Dr. Sara Adams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I have been a patient of Dr. Adams for the last couple of years, and I’m so grateful. She is a very compassionate doctor who is very attentive, knowledgeable, and encouraging. She has an excellent team in the lab as well as in reception. I highly recommend consulting with her.
About Dr. Sara Adams, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1043397391
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- MUSC - Charleston
- MUSC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adams speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.