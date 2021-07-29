Dr. Sara Ancello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Ancello, DO
Overview
Dr. Sara Ancello, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Ironwood Medical Center.
Dr. Ancello works at
Locations
-
1
Central Arizona Medical Assocs3638 E Southern Ave Ste C-108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ancello?
I found Dr. Sara Ancello very professional and listened to what I had to say about my ailments. We together mapped out a plan to ease my symptoms and my anxiety. Within 2 weeks a colonoscopy was performed by her and the results were good, so Dr. Ancello and I discussed the next steps to find the cause of my ailments. Her staff is amazing, they set up appointments for further testing before I even got home from the doctors office. Everyone at the Central Arizona Endoscopy Office were pleasant, efficient and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Sara Ancello and this group. But you better hurry because her reviews are off the charts and she will become very popular in the Valley. Catch her while you can, she is a raising star.
About Dr. Sara Ancello, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720420557
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ancello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ancello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ancello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ancello works at
Dr. Ancello has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ancello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ancello speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ancello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ancello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.