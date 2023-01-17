See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Sara Austin, MD

Neurology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Austin, MD

Dr. Sara Austin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Austin works at Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Austin's Office Locations

    Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology
    1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3540
    Austin Neurological Clinic
    711 W 38th St Ste F1, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 637-5854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Myasthenia Gravis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sara Austin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770695397
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of Ut Med Center|University Tx Med School At Houston
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

