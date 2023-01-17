Dr. Sara Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Austin, MD
Dr. Sara Austin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-3540
Austin Neurological Clinic711 W 38th St Ste F1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 637-5854
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Austin’s kindness and compassion are greatly appreciated. She evaluated my condition and gave me a diagnosis. She also provided a referral for additional support. She spent quite a bit of time explaining my condition and reassuring me. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sara Austin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1770695397
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center|University Of Ut Med Center|University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Austin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
