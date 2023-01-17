Overview of Dr. Sara Austin, MD

Dr. Sara Austin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Austin works at Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.