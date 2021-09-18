Dr. Sara Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Axelrod, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Axelrod, MD is an Allergy Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering.
Dr. Axelrod works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Axelrod?
If you are looking for an allergist, I highly recommend this doctor. Her professionalism, intelligence, communication, patience, and soooo much more is literally phenomenal! From the time she walked into the room, till the time she walked out .. She shows genuine concern, care, interest and curiosity regarding all of your concerns in order to treat you the best of her ability. I have come across many doctors in my life and she’s by far at the top of the list. She even took the initiative to look into certain things just to figure out what allergies were ripping me apart.. she tested me for levels that had absolutely nothing to do with my allergy, just to make sure these issues weren’t the cause for my visit. I have never met such a doctor with outstanding service and patience.. who literally listens and cares about everything that you express to her!!! If you’re having an allergy or a reaction that you can’t seem to rid.. give this doctor a chance. Phenomenal is an understatement
About Dr. Sara Axelrod, MD
- Allergy
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114122033
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Mechanical Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axelrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axelrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axelrod works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axelrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axelrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.