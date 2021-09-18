Overview

Dr. Sara Axelrod, MD is an Allergy Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering.



Dr. Axelrod works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.