Overview

Dr. Sara Baig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Baig works at Chesterfield Cardiology Care, LLC in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.