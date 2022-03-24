Overview

Dr. Sara Barton, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Barton works at Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.