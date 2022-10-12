Dr. Baumgartner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Baumgartner, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Baumgartner, MD
Dr. Sara Baumgartner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Baumgartner's Office Locations
South Bend Office6301 University Commons Ste 310, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 232-1471
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-1471
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I only go once a year but had a bit of a problem. She did a thorough breast exam on the problematic one. It's hard for me to get my thoughts across (forgetful, vague) but she gave the order for more extensive procedures. Keeping my fingers crossed.
About Dr. Sara Baumgartner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043654361
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
