Dr. Sara Bittman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Bittman, MD
Dr. Sara Bittman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Bittman works at
Dr. Bittman's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 380-4089MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bittman was very attentive and listened to all of my concerns and was able to help me with what I needed. Very efficient and concise doctor i highly recommended.
About Dr. Sara Bittman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bittman works at
