Dr. Sara Bolton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Bolton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Bolton works at
Sara M. Bolton, MD91 Main St Ste 203, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1924
I've been seeing her for about 5 years and she really cares. She listens and helps. She helps to coordinate which meds with other meds I take. Dr Bolton is excellent.
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629053640
- McLean Hosp/Mass General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
