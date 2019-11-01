Overview of Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM

Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Borkosky works at Wound Healing Center in Greenville, SC with other offices in Mauldin, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.