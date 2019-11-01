Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borkosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM
Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Borkosky works at
Dr. Borkosky's Office Locations
-
1
Wound Healing Center131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (824) 675-4825
-
2
Oak Tree Podiatry PA5 WINCHESTER CT, Mauldin, SC 29662 Directions (864) 297-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borkosky?
This entire office is wonderful!!!! Mallory always greats me the second that I enter, and has the biggest smile!!! I love that Dr Borkosky takes her time with me, and addresses any and all issues that I am having. I actually look forward to my visits, and would highly recommend this office....
About Dr. Sara Borkosky, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245556992
Education & Certifications
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- La Roche College, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borkosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borkosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borkosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borkosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borkosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.