Dr. Sara Breeden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chester, VA. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Breeden works at Dr. William Ferrar in Chester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.