Dr. Sara Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Bruce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022. Her office was recommended by another patient. Dr Bruce went over all the images, the options, and answers my questions before I even answered. I wasn’t in pain after and my scar is almost healed. The staff was also very helpful in making the whole process easier. They did all the work with my primary doctor and insurance.
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
