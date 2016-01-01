Dr. Sara Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Campos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Campos, MD
Dr. Sara Campos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Campos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Campos' Office Locations
-
1
Nuestra Salud Health Clinicp.c.1501 E Bustamante St Ste D, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-4750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campos?
About Dr. Sara Campos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710066444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.