Overview of Dr. Sara Campos, MD

Dr. Sara Campos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Campos works at Sara E Campos MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.