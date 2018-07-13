Overview of Dr. Sara Cannon, MD

Dr. Sara Cannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Distinctive Care For Women LTD in Maryville, IL with other offices in Bethalto, IL and Quincy, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.