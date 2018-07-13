Dr. Sara Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Cannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Cannon, MD
Dr. Sara Cannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon's Office Locations
Distinctive Care for Women6810 State Route 162 Ste 105, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions
Anderson Hospital - Wellness Center Bethalto610 Texas Blvd, Bethalto, IL 62010 Directions (618) 288-2970
Quincy Medical Group1118 Hampshire St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 222-6550Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cannon is very personable and shows a genuine interest in her patients both in and out of the office. I only wish she was staying in Jerseyville so I could continue using her as my OBGYN.
About Dr. Sara Cannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770594723
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
