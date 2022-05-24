Overview

Dr. Sara Cerrone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Plainview Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cerrone works at Bellamy Laboratories Inc in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.