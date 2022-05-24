Dr. Sara Cerrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Cerrone, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Cerrone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Plainview Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Bellamy Laboratories Inc1272 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-2901
- 2 31 Main Rd Ste 1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 298-4479
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 201, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-8288
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Plainview Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is quick, thorough and she listens.
About Dr. Sara Cerrone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerrone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerrone has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerrone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.