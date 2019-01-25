Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
North Shore Med Grp Endcrnlgy9977 Woods Dr Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8540
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
Dr. Chowdhury is treating me for osteoporosis. Her knowledge, attention to detail and explanation of alternate treatments as well as her expressed concern with my condition assure me of her excellence.
About Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720240179
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.