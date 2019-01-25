See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD

Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Chowdhury works at North Shore Med Grp Endcrnlgy in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Med Grp Endcrnlgy
    9977 Woods Dr Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Overweight
Proteinuria
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Ringworm
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2019
    Dr. Chowdhury is treating me for osteoporosis. Her knowledge, attention to detail and explanation of alternate treatments as well as her expressed concern with my condition assure me of her excellence.
    Jayne K in Evanston, IL — Jan 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD
    About Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720240179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury works at North Shore Med Grp Endcrnlgy in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhury’s profile.

    Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

