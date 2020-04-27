Dr. Sara Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Clark, MD
Dr. Sara Clark, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 644-3311
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 644-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, professional and courteous. She will do surgery on me tomorrow and I have been thoroughly impressed with her credentials, experience, and those who recommended her. I am going into an endarterectomy knowing I am in her capable hands.
About Dr. Sara Clark, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1972795755
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
