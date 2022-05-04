Dr. Sara Colby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Colby, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Colby, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U School of Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot recommend dr Colby as she top me she is leaving practice
About Dr. Sara Colby, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1821178716
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Case Western Reserve U School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colby has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Colby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colby.
