Dr. Sara Connolly, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Connolly, MD

Dr. Sara Connolly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Connolly works at Pediatric Partners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connolly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Partners
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Partners
    1025 Military Trl Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 741-0000
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling

Acne Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2017
    Dr. Connolly is very patient and communicative especially with new parents. She listens to fears and concerns without being dismissive and has a calm, peaceful demeanor that my baby loves. She is also understanding of my wish to give vaccines on a modified schedule.
    West Palm Beach, FL — Jan 11, 2017
    About Dr. Sara Connolly, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063450815
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

