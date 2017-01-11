Dr. Sara Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Connolly, MD
Dr. Sara Connolly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners3401 Pga Blvd Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-0100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Partners1025 Military Trl Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-0000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
Dr. Connolly is very patient and communicative especially with new parents. She listens to fears and concerns without being dismissive and has a calm, peaceful demeanor that my baby loves. She is also understanding of my wish to give vaccines on a modified schedule.
About Dr. Sara Connolly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063450815
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.