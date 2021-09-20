See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Sara Danker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sara Danker, MD

Dr. Sara Danker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Danker works at UHealth Tower West in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Ada macias — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Sara Danker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831432210
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Danker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Danker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

