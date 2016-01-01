Dr. Sara Dann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Dann, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Dann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 611, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 740-0555
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Dann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013185305
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Med Univ of SC
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dann.
