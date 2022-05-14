Overview of Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD

Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dehbashi works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.