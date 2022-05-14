Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehbashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD
Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dehbashi works at
Dr. Dehbashi's Office Locations
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dehbashi is by far the best physician we had. She is caring, companionate and knowledgeable. Her accurate diagnosis was a life saver! We had multiple consult before seeing her. Big THANK YOU!!
About Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265852206
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- Shiraz University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
