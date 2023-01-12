See All Oncologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Sara Meinz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sara Meinz, DO

Oncology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Meinz, DO

Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Meinz works at HCA Florida Osceola GYN Oncology in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Meinz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Surgical Associates LLC
    720 W Oak St Ste 370, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 630-9124
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kissimmee Office
    407 N MAIN ST, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 279-9305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Dissection for Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer) Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Radical Cydoreductive Surgery for Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meinz?

    Jan 12, 2023
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Meinz, for about 6 years and all I have to say is positive things. She is very caring, approachable ,professional, and addresses all of my concerns. She explains everything in detail, if I don’t understand a term or something I feel comfortable asking again and never I feel rushed or like a bother. I highly recommend her and her staff; the nurse Raiza is amazing as well. Thank you for everything you all do.
    — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Meinz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meinz to family and friends

    Dr. Meinz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meinz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Meinz, DO.

    About Dr. Sara Meinz, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790872406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital Orlando
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt. Clemens Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meinz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meinz works at HCA Florida Osceola GYN Oncology in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Meinz’s profile.

    Dr. Meinz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Meinz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.