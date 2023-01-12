Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
Overview of Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Meinz's Office Locations
Osceola Surgical Associates LLC720 W Oak St Ste 370, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 630-9124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kissimmee Office407 N MAIN ST, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (850) 279-9305
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Meinz, for about 6 years and all I have to say is positive things. She is very caring, approachable ,professional, and addresses all of my concerns. She explains everything in detail, if I don’t understand a term or something I feel comfortable asking again and never I feel rushed or like a bother. I highly recommend her and her staff; the nurse Raiza is amazing as well. Thank you for everything you all do.
About Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790872406
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- Mt. Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery
