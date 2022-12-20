Dr. Sara Denolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Denolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Denolf, MD
Dr. Sara Denolf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ada, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Denolf works at
Dr. Denolf's Office Locations
-
1
Shmg Ob Gyn7128 Fulton St E, Ada, MI 49301 Directions (616) 825-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denolf?
Dr. Denlof is one of the best OBs you will find! I switched to her from another one, and she was attentive to my concerns. She listened without judgment and took what I was saying seriously. She cares for her patients, and you don’t find that often in the medical field anymore. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sara Denolf, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750644597
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM & GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denolf works at
Dr. Denolf has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Denolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.