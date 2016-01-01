Dr. Dhanani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Dhanani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Dhanani, MD
Dr. Sara Dhanani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Dhanani's Office Locations
Sun Health Geriatric Physician Associates10515 W SANTA FE DR, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-6530
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Dhanani, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1063614873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Dhanani has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhanani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
