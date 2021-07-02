Dr. Sara Dickie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Dickie, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Dickie, MD
Dr. Sara Dickie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago, Prtitzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Dickie's Office Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 675-9711Tuesday11:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Aesthetics and Reconstructive Arts9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 130, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 470-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm about to have my procedure with Dr. Dickie. My consultation was amazing, she is very relaxing to be around and she listened and understood my issues. She explained things very clearly, and making a very self conscious discussion very comfortable. I can't wait to see the results and I am truly grateful and this will change my life. Brooks is just amazing as well, his detail to the information is beyond, and he is very responsive when you have a question, even if it's something so random.
About Dr. Sara Dickie, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- University of Chicago
- University of Chicago, Prtitzker School of Medicine
- Oberlin
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickie.
