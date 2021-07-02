Overview of Dr. Sara Dickie, MD

Dr. Sara Dickie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago, Prtitzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Dickie works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.