Overview of Dr. Sara Duke, MD

Dr. Sara Duke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Duke works at North Idaho Eye Institute in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Hayden, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.