Overview of Dr. Sara Durkee, MD

Dr. Sara Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.



Dr. Durkee works at Group Health Bellevue in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.