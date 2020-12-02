Dr. Sara Durkee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Durkee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Durkee, MD
Dr. Sara Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Durkee works at
Dr. Durkee's Office Locations
-
1
Group Health Bellevue11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-4230
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Durkee did my hysterectomy in august 2019 and I cannot say enough good things. It went perfectly and her mannerisms were attentive, informative and just an overall good person.
About Dr. Sara Durkee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245494830
Dr. Durkee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Durkee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Durkee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
