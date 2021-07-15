Overview of Dr. Sara Eapen, MD

Dr. Sara Eapen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.