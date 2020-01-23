Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echelmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD
Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University
Dr. Echelmeyer works at
Dr. Echelmeyer's Office Locations
JCMG Medical Building1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-5264
JCMG Surgery Center3520 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 556-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Echelmeyer is both a good doctor and a personable human being. She prefers to aggressively treat inflammation but is willing to listen to patient input in determining a treatment plan. I have been under her care for a bowel condition for several years now and feel that I am doing well under her care. I've also received multiple colonoscopies from her and have no complaints about any of them.
About Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346220746
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echelmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echelmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echelmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echelmeyer has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echelmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Echelmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echelmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echelmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echelmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.