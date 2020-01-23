See All Gastroenterologists in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD

Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University

Dr. Echelmeyer works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Jefferson City) in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Echelmeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    JCMG Medical Building
    1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 635-5264
  2. 2
    JCMG Surgery Center
    3520 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 556-7765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Echelmeyer is both a good doctor and a personable human being. She prefers to aggressively treat inflammation but is willing to listen to patient input in determining a treatment plan. I have been under her care for a bowel condition for several years now and feel that I am doing well under her care. I've also received multiple colonoscopies from her and have no complaints about any of them.
    Skip Sharples — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1346220746
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Louis University
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Echelmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echelmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echelmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echelmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echelmeyer works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Jefferson City) in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Echelmeyer’s profile.

    Dr. Echelmeyer has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echelmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Echelmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echelmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echelmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echelmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

